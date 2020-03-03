Stellus Capital (SCM) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on Stellus Capital (SCM – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 64.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Point Credit Company, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock TCP Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Stellus Capital.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stellus Capital’s market cap is currently $222.3M and has a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. It develops company which seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in The US and Canada.