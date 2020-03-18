State Street (STT) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on State Street (STT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.93, close to its 52-week low of $45.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on State Street is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.91, implying a 64.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

State Street’s market cap is currently $17.69B and has a P/E ratio of 8.67. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management.