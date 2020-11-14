Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

On November 13, a Director at Starbucks (SBUX – Research Report), Javier Teruel, sold shares of SBUX for $4.48M.

Following Javier Teruel’s last SBUX Sell transaction on August 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $97.65 and a one-year low of $50.02. SBUX’s market cap is $112 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 123.40.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.00, reflecting a 0.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Starbucks has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores. The Channel Development segment include sales of packaged coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink beverages to customers outside of its company-operated and licensed stores. The company brands include Evolution Fresh, Teavana, Tazo Tea and Seattle’s Best. Starbucks was founded by Jerry Baldwin and Howard D. Schultz on November 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.