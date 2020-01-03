Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Receives a Buy from Stephens

According to TipRanks.com, Cooley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Cooley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Align Tech, Insulet, and Alcon.

Staar Surgical Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.65 and a one-year low of $21.70. Currently, Staar Surgical Company has an average volume of 350.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STAA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer, the Sr. VP, Comm. Ops, China of STAA sold 45,000 shares for a total of $1,716,750.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, market, and trade of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.