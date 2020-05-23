SSR Mining (SSRM) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 19, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.95, close to its 52-week high of $22.50.

SSR Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.38, implying a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$27.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 51.2% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

SSR Mining’s market cap is currently $2.65B and has a P/E ratio of 34.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.39.

SSR Mining, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of precious metal projects. It focuses on the Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.