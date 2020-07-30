July 30, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Citigroup

By Carrie Williams

Citigroup analyst Andrew Schmitt maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNCResearch Report) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Schmitt is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.6% and a 40.6% success rate. Schmitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Euronet Worldwide, and Q2 Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings with a $66.30 average price target, implying a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $66.74 and a one-year low of $29.51. Currently, SS&C Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 1.52M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its portfolio of products provides functions including trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing. It also caters to the institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets. The firm’s services include managed, professional, technology & operations outsourcing and fund administration services. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in February 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019