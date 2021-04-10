SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) Gets a Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Markets

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Leah R. Cann maintained a Buy rating on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.66, close to its 52-week low of $11.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 49.0% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Kura Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SQZ Biotechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50.

Based on SQZ Biotechnologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.49 million and GAAP net loss of $17.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.88 million.

SQZ Biotechnologies Co is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Using its proprietary technology, SQZ has the ability to deliver multiple materials into many patient cell types to engineer what it believes to be an unprecedented range of potential therapeutics for a range of diseases. The company has the potential to create well-tolerated cell therapies that can provide therapeutic benefit for patients and potentially improve the patient experience over existing cell therapy approaches, with accelerated production timelines under 24 hours and the elimination of preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays.