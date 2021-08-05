August 5, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Square (SQ) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

By Jason Carr

In a report issued on August 2, David Koning from Robert W. Baird assigned a Hold rating to Square (SQResearch Report), with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $266.42, close to its 52-week high of $283.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 75.4% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $303.17 average price target, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Square’s market cap is currently $122.5B and has a P/E ratio of 230.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 64.35.

Founded in 2009, California-based Square, Inc. provides credit card payment processing solutions. The company’s commerce ecosystem offers point-of-sale software and hardware that helps sellers with payment and point-of-sale solutions.

