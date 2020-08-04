Square (SQ) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Square (SQ – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 69.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Oportun Financial, and MGIC Investment.

Square has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.91.

Square’s market cap is currently $59.22B and has a P/E ratio of 199.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 39.69.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes. Its system, sellers gain access to features such as next-day settlements, digital receipts, payment dispute management, data security, and Payment Card Industry compliance. The firm offers additional point-of-sale services, financial services, and marketing services. The company was founded by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey in February 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.