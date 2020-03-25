Square (SQ) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

In a report released yesterday, Jason Kupferberg from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Square (SQ – Research Report), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.36.

Kupferberg has an average return of 77.6% when recommending Square.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupferberg is ranked #19 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.88, which is a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Square’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and net profit of $391 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $933 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.2 million.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes. Its system, sellers gain access to features such as next-day settlements, digital receipts, payment dispute management, data security, and Payment Card Industry compliance. The firm offers additional point-of-sale services, financial services, and marketing services. The company was founded by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey in February 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.