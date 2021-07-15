Square (SQ) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on Square (SQ – Research Report) today and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $239.00.

Dolev has an average return of 39.5% when recommending Square.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #732 out of 7590 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $286.90, representing a 17.4% upside. In a report issued on July 9, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Based on Square’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.06 billion and net profit of $39.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.38 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $106 million.

Founded in 2009, California-based Square, Inc. provides credit card payment processing solutions. The company’s commerce ecosystem offers point-of-sale software and hardware that helps sellers with payment and point-of-sale solutions.