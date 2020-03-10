SPX (SPXC) Initiated with a Buy at Oppenheimer

SPX (SPXC – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $52.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 46.8% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SPX with a $56.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SPX’s market cap is currently $1.76B and has a P/E ratio of 23.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.51.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.