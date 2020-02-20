Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.05, close to its 52-week low of $14.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 64.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sally Beauty, Ulta Beauty, and Walmart.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sprouts Farmers is a Hold with an average price target of $17.00, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Sprouts Farmers’ market cap is currently $1.87B and has a P/E ratio of 14.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.39.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items.