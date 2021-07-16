Sprout Social (SPT) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Sprout Social (SPT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 73.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sprout Social with a $89.56 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Sprout Social’s market cap is currently $4.43B and has a P/E ratio of -180.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPT in relation to earlier this year.

Sprout Social, Inc. provides online social media management tools for businesses. It offers communication tools, contact management, lead generation, and analytics services. The company offers solutions for enterprises, agencies, small businesses, customer service, social media marketing, and employee advocacy sectors. Sprout Social was founded by Justyn Howard, Aaron Rankin and Gilbert Lara in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.