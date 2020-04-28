April 28, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTXResearch Report), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 70.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Neoleukin Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

Springworks Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.50.

Based on Springworks Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5 million.

Springworks Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It identifies pathways for drug development for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The firm’s products include Nirogacestat, Mirdametinib and BGB-3245. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

