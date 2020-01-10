January 10, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Carrie Williams

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOTResearch Report) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $157.74, close to its 52-week high of $161.38.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 75.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Salesforce, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spotify Technology SA with a $161.65 average price target, representing a 2.4% upside. In a report issued on January 2, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Spotify Technology SA’s market cap is currently $28.25B and has a P/E ratio of 54.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.35.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

