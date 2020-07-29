Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Hold rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $262.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Spotify Technology SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $259.33, which is a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $215.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $299.67 and a one-year low of $109.18. Currently, Spotify Technology SA has an average volume of 2.93M.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches. It also offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks. The Ad-Supported segment provides users with limited on-demand online access of music and unlimited online access of podcasts on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. It also serves both premium subscriber acquisition channel and a robust option for users who are unable or unwilling to pay a monthly subscription fee but still want to enjoy access to a wide variety of high-quality audio content. The company was founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in April, 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.