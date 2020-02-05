Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trade Desk, Criteo SA, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spotify Technology SA with a $169.08 average price target, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $161.38 and a one-year low of $110.57. Currently, Spotify Technology SA has an average volume of 1.21M.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.