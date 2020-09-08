September 8, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPROResearch Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.45.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 45.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spero Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.48 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Spero Therapeutics has an average volume of 157.6K.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

