Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Gets a Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report issued on August 6, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO – Research Report), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Spero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.25, which is a 211.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Spero Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $452.9M and has a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.81.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.