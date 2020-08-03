August 3, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Austin Angelo

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPIResearch Report) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.95, close to its 52-week low of $1.74.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 49.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals with a $9.33 average price target, implying a 207.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.57 and a one-year low of $1.74. Currently, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.01M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ, and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019