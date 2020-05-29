Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Filippo Prini from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF – Research Report), with a price target of NOK73.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prini is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.1% and a 29.2% success rate. Prini covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and SpareBank 1 SMN.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sparebanken Vest with a $7.46 average price target.

Based on Sparebanken Vest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $864 million and net profit of $318 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $880 million and had a net profit of $408 million.

Sparebanken Vest AS is a financial services company providing banking and financial services to private and corporate sectors. The bank through its subsidiaries is involved in the business of estate agency and home mortgages. Its services include offering bank accounts, debit and credit cards, and online banking facilities. The company operates through its Corporate Market, Retail Market and Treasury and Estate Agency Activities segments. Its operations are spread across Norway, in Hordaland, Rogaland, Sogn and Fjordane counties.