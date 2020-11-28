SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a NOK95.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen on November 27. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Payen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 41.4% success rate. Payen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Helgeland Sparebank, Erste Group Bank AG, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SpareBank 1 SMN is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.75.

SpareBank 1 SMN is a regional bank offering retail and corporate banking services and principally operating in Norway. The bank is among the owners of the SpareBank 1 Alliance. A key element of the bank’s is to maintain a variety of office solutions in municipal and administrative centers where the bank’s customers are drawn. The bank is also making a push into digital banking channels via the Internet and mobile banking. The bank’s credit is heavily exposed to the real estate, construction, sea farming, agriculture, fisheries, shipbuilding, offshore, and retail industries, as well as the public and energy sectors. The bank’s income is split nearly evenly between net interest income and net fees and commission income.