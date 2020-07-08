SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of NOK63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Helgeland Sparebank, and Deutsche Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge with a $6.64 average price target.

Sparebanken Nord Norge operates as a savings bank. It offers a range of financial services including loans, savings, advice, insurance and pensions to personal and corporate customers. Sparebanken also offers credit cards, debit cards, structured products, stock savings, mobile banking and online banking services.