SP Angel Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Altus Strategies (ALTUF)

In a report released yesterday, SP Angel from SP Angel reiterated a Buy rating on Altus Strategies (ALTUF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.02.

Altus Strategies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on Altus Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.6K and GAAP net loss of $1.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.86K and had a net profit of $772.2K.

Altus Strategies PLC is a United Kingdom-based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the development of mineral exploration projects in various countries in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as tin deposits. It operates as a project generator, focusing on a portfolio of assets diversified by commodity and jurisdiction. It has a portfolio of projects in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia, and Morocco.