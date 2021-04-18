Southwest Airlines (LUV) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at J.P. Morgan

Southwest Airlines (LUV – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $66.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.39, close to its 52-week high of $64.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Baker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, American Airlines, and Spirit Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwest Airlines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.20, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Based on Southwest Airlines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion and GAAP net loss of $908 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.73 billion and had a net profit of $513 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LUV in relation to earlier this year.

Southwest Airlines Co. is a passenger airline which provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the air carrier operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts and covered 107 destinations.