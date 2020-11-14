Southwest Airlines (LUV) Initiated with a Buy at BNP Paribas

In a report released yesterday, Exane BNP Paribas from BNP Paribas initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Southwest Airlines (LUV – Research Report) and a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.88.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwest Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on November 4, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $58.83 and a one-year low of $22.47. Currently, Southwest Airlines has an average volume of 10.59M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. The company was founded by Rollin W. King and Herbert D. Kelleher on March 15, 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.