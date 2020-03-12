Southern Co (SO) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Southern Co (SO – Research Report), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southern Co is a Hold with an average price target of $70.94.

Southern Co’s market cap is currently $61.34B and has a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Wilson Anthony L, the Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power of SO sold 61,018 shares for a total of $3,966,170.

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas.