Southern Co (SO) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on Southern Co (SO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southern Co is a Hold with an average price target of $64.86, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Southern Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.91 billion and net profit of $445 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.34 billion and had a net profit of $282 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Wilson Anthony L, the Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power of SO sold 61,018 shares for a total of $3,966,170.

The Southern Co. is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.