Southern Co (SO) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton reiterated a Buy rating on Southern Co (SO – Research Report) on July 29. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 65.6% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Nextera Energy Partners, and Hawaiian Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southern Co is a Hold with an average price target of $66.33, representing a 3.3% upside. In a report issued on July 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $66.93 and a one-year low of $51.22. Currently, Southern Co has an average volume of 3.97M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1945, Georgia-based The Southern Co. is an American gas and electric utility holding company. It engages in the generation, transmission and sale of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.