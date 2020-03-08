South Star Mining (STSBF) Gets a Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

In a report issued on March 5, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on South Star Mining (STSBF – Research Report), with a price target of C$0.53. The company’s shares closed last Monday at C$0.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -16.5% and a 24.9% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Lomiko Metals, and Grid Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for South Star Mining with a C$0.53 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of C$0.11 and a one-year low of C$0.02. Currently, South Star Mining has an average volume of 1,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. Its Santa Cruz project consists of approved exploration licenses covering approximately located in a producing graphite district.