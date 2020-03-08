March 8, 2020   Analyst News   No comments

South Star Mining (STSBF) Gets a Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on March 5, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on South Star Mining (STSBFResearch Report), with a price target of C$0.53. The company’s shares closed last Monday at C$0.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -16.5% and a 24.9% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Lomiko Metals, and Grid Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for South Star Mining with a C$0.53 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of C$0.11 and a one-year low of C$0.02. Currently, South Star Mining has an average volume of 1,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. Its Santa Cruz project consists of approved exploration licenses covering approximately located in a producing graphite district.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019