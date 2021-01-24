Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Receives a Buy from Alliance Global Partners

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target from Alliance Global Partners analyst James Molloy on January 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Molloy is ranked #3712 out of 7252 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sorrento Therapeutics with a $28.67 average price target, implying a 191.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.39 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, Sorrento Therapeutics has an average volume of 14.99M.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.