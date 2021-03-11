Sonim Technologies (SONM) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Hold rating on Sonim Technologies (SONM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 62.1% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and MagnaChip.

Sonim Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Sonim Technologies’ market cap is currently $67.49M and has a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.00.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.