Sonic Automotive (SAH) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Rajat Gupta CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Sonic Automotive (SAH – Research Report), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.43, close to its 52-week high of $35.41.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.4% and a 33.3% success rate. CFA covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and AutoNation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sonic Automotive with a $35.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sonic Automotive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $29.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $15.1 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers. The company operates its business through the following segments: Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment provides comprehensive services, which include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services. The EchoPark segment sales used cars and light trucks. Sonic Automotive was founded by Ollen Bruton Smith and Bryan Scott Smith in January 1997 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.