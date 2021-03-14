Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on March 11, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Solid Biosciences (SLDB – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 53.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solid Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.88.

The company has a one-year high of $11.58 and a one-year low of $1.93. Currently, Solid Biosciences has an average volume of 2.3M.

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Arnold, Annie Ganot and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.