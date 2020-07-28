July 28, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

SolGold (SLGGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

By Ryan Adsit

Liberum Capital analyst Liberum Capital reiterated a Buy rating on SolGold (SLGGFResearch Report) on May 11. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.30.

The the analyst consensus on SolGold is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

The company has a one-year high of $0.39 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, SolGold has an average volume of 53.2K.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

