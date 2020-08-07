SolarWinds (SWI) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on SolarWinds (SWI – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.50, close to its 52-week high of $21.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 76.5% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarWinds is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a one-year high of $21.66 and a one-year low of $11.50. Currently, SolarWinds has an average volume of 590K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWI in relation to earlier this year.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.