SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG – Research Report), with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $125.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Canadian Solar, and Bloom Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SolarEdge Technologies with a $128.91 average price target.

SolarEdge Technologies’ market cap is currently $6.24B and has a P/E ratio of 37.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEDG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Doron Inbar, a Director at SEDG sold 11,667 shares for a total of $1,596,629.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.