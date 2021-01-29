Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report issued on March 25, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solar Senior Capital with a $16.50 average price target, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Solar Senior Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.74 million and net profit of $8.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.39 million and had a net profit of $5.17 million.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd, operates as a private equity fund. It is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It also provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.