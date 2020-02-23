February 23, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

By Jason Carr

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNSResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs Group, and Blackstone Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solar Senior Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $18.29 and a one-year low of $15.82. Currently, Solar Senior Capital has an average volume of 33.52K.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd, operates as a private equity fund. It is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It also provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

