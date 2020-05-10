Solar Capital (SLRC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Solar Capital (SLRC – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Solar Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.36, implying a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

Solar Capital’s market cap is currently $636.9M and has a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLRC in relation to earlier this year.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-ened, externally managerd, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in in privately held U.S. middle-market companies. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.