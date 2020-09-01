September 1, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGLResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.51, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sol-Gel Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a one-year high of $21.00 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Sol-Gel Technologies has an average volume of 25.94K.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

