Societe Generale Downgrades Unilever (UL) to Sell

In a report released yesterday, Societe Generale from Societe Generale downgraded Unilever (UL – Research Report) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.02.

Unilever has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell.

Unilever’s market cap is currently $149.8B and has a P/E ratio of 21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.20.

Founded in 1930, Unilever Plc, a London-based company, sells fast-moving consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through three product segments, including Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment and Home Care. Its popular brands include Axe, Dove, Glow & Lovely, Heartbrand ice creams, Hellmann’s, Knorr, Lipton, Lux, Omo, Surf, Rexona, and Sunsilk, among many others.