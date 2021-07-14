Snowflake (SNOW) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Gray Powell from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Snowflake (SNOW – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $264.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 67.2% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snowflake with a $278.19 average price target, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on July 12, Monness also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Snowflake’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $229 million and GAAP net loss of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a GAAP net loss of $93.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNOW in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2012, Snowflake Inc. is a cloud-based company which provides a data platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.