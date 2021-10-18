Snap (SNAP) Gets a Hold Rating from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Snap (SNAP – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.34, close to its 52-week high of $83.34.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 78.2% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

Snap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.53.

Snap’s market cap is currently $122.3B and has a P/E ratio of -154.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 102.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 163 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNAP in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2010 and based in California, Snap, Inc. is a social media company and provides a camera platform in the U.S. and internationally. It has developed many technological products and services including Snapchat, which uses the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps; Bitmojis, which are personal emojis; Spectacles, which are wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The company’s primary source of revenue is advertising.