SMBC Nikko Believes Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) Still Has Room to Grow

Pegasystems (PEGA – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $142.00 price target from SMBC Nikko analyst SMBC Nikko yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $123.80, close to its 52-week high of $135.36.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pegasystems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $145.50.

Based on Pegasystems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $226 million and GAAP net loss of $19.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PEGA in relation to earlier this year.

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.