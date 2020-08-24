Smartsheet (SMAR) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Smartsheet (SMAR – Research Report), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 74.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Smartsheet with a $54.08 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $60.45 and a one-year low of $30.91. Currently, Smartsheet has an average volume of 2.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 162 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMAR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based platform for work management. It offers ways for customers to plan and manage their work using grids, projects, cards, and calendars. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason, and Brent R. Frei in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.