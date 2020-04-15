Smart Sand (SND) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst John Watson maintained a Hold rating on Smart Sand (SND – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.71, close to its 52-week low of $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Watson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -34.1% and a 17.6% success rate. Watson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Precision Drilling, and US Silica Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smart Sand is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.97.

The company has a one-year high of $4.47 and a one-year low of $0.56. Currently, Smart Sand has an average volume of 307.2K.

Smart Sand, Inc. owns and operates a raw frac sand mine and related processing facility near Oakdale, Wisconsin. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded in July 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.