Smart Sand (SND) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Smart Sand (SND – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.30.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Smart Sand with a $2.50 average price target.

Based on Smart Sand’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.49 million and GAAP net loss of $84K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.78 million and had a net profit of $4.03 million.

Smart Sand, Inc. owns and operates a raw frac sand mine and related processing facility near Oakdale, Wisconsin. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded in July 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.