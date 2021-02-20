Small Cap Consumer Research Keeps a Buy Rating on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Small Cap Consumer Research maintained a Buy rating on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.51, close to its 52-week high of $45.68.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Betterware de Mexico is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.00.

Based on Betterware de Mexico’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.27 billion and GAAP net loss of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $759 million and had a net profit of $145 million.

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV is a direct-to-consumer selling company, focused on the home organization segment for which product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, among other categories. The company purchases the Home Organization Products and sells them through 9 catalogs throughout the year. It derives all of its revenue from the Mexican market.